STEP 1
Turkey
Branch

Time for
Turkey

Time your turkey to our freshly baked
playlists. Just turn up the temperature,
then turn up the volume.

Enter the
bird’s weight

Stuffed
Unstuffed
5
25

We recommend

Stopwatch Stopwatch
1/2 - 3 1/2
Stopwatch Steam 325°F / 175°C

Shaker Select a genre
to season Shaker

Bastin’

New jams hot and
fresh off the charts.

All The Seasonings

Songs that'll make you
dance up an appetite.

Deep Fried

No frozen turkeys in this batch
of country specials.

Fam Faves

The crowd pleasers that
span across generations.

Holiday Countdown

Tired of talking turkey? Get
started early on the holidays.

Sabor De Sangiving

Cocina tu pavo y calienta la fiesta de la música latina este año.

 
 
Turkey
 

Branch Your playlist
is served. Branch

Americana Playing

Branch Americana
5.25 hrs Branch

Thermometer

We've based our calculation on the
USDA's own roasting timetable.

But please, take care - baste, check and
check again. No matter how hot the music,
an undercooked turkey will kill the party.

Ready for
a nap?

Here’s a bonus playlist to compliment
your tryptophan snooze.

Stuffed Snooze

Branch Share your card and playlist! Branch


 
 